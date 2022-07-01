Diet Coke names Kate Moss as creative director

Supermodel Kate Moss has been appointed as creative director of Diet Coke, which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, to kick start its official partnership with London Fashion Week.

The appointment marks the first creative director of Diet Coke in a decade and aims to build on the brand’s heritage of collaborating with some of the world’s leading fashion houses, such as Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jonathan Anderson. Moss follows in the footsteps of her friend Marc Jacobs who served as the drink’s creative director in 2013.

Diet Coke said that Moss will bring her “unique aesthetic and style” to the brand and her first project will be its ‘Love What You Love’ campaign, which features the supermodel and is designed to highlight individuals who embrace a positive attitude to life, by knowing who they are and what they love.

Commenting on her new role, Moss said in a statement: “I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family – I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion. The ‘Love What You Love’ campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams.

“As creative director, I’m looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand’s 40th Birthday in style.”

Diet Coke appoints Kate Moss as its first creative director in a decade

Diet Coke added that Moss was chosen as creative director for her “timeless yet irreverent aesthetic,” which “defies categorisation and transcends boundaries” to inspire audiences around the world and introduce its brand to the next generation.

Image: Diet Coke

Michael Willeke, integrated experience director, Europe at The Coca-Cola Company, added: “We are honoured to appoint Kate Moss as our new creative director, continuing Diet Coke’s rich history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture.

“This year, Diet Coke marks its 40th global anniversary, kick-starting with an official London Fashion Week partnership and brand experience, which gave fans the chance to reclaim their break. This summer, we will continue to showcase the positive attitude of Diet Coke drinkers, and with Kate at the helm, inspire everyone to adopt a ‘Love What You Love’ attitude.”