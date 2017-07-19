Dieter Holzer replaces Alexander Gedat as Marc O’Polo Chief

Marc O’Polo’s current CEO Alexander Gedat has decided to quit as of August 31, 2017 after serving the company for over two decades with Werner Böck. The company also announced that Dieter Holzer, an experienced manager from the fashion industry will replace Gedat as the new Chief Executive as of September 1, 2017.

Holzer, the company said, has extensive expertise in the fashion industry, wholesale and retail and Marc O’Polo would continue to develop the brand under his leadership.

Marc O’Polo having Swedish roots, was founded in 1967. The company headquartered in south of Munich in Stephanskirchen, supplies to about 2,367 stores and retail partners internationally. The company currently operates 108 of its own stores, 203 franchise stores and 2,056 retail partners. The brand is also available in more than 30 countries worldwide, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Ireland and France as well as China, Russia, Poland and various countries in Eastern Europe.

Marc O’Polo collections are also available in Marc O’Polo’s own e-shops in Germany, Austria, France, Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands as well as in Great Britain, Italy, Spain and 11 other countries via Marc-o-polo.com.