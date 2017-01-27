Differential Brands Group appoints new CFO

Differential Brands Group has appointed Bob Ross as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 30, 2017, replacing Hamish Sandhu. In this role, he will report to Michael Buckley, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob to Differential Brands Group, and believe that he will be a valuable part of our team as we prepare for the significant growth opportunities ahead of us. Bob has vast global experience and an excellent track record growing lifestyle brands and retail concepts through multiple channels, including retail, e-commerce, wholesale distribution, and licensing partners in both domestic and international markets,” said Buckley in the company announcement.

Ross brings more than 20 years of finance and operations experience to this role and is proficient across multi-channel specialty apparel and housewares brands. For more than 12 years, he has held various financial and operational executive roles at Urban Outfitters. More recently, Ross served as chief financial officer of Nasty Gal. Prior to that, he held the CFO position at Ideeli.

Picture:Robert Graham