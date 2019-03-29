Dinesh Lathi assumes CEO role at Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. has appointed Dinesh Lathi as President and Chief Executive Officer and Theo Killion as Chairman of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. The company said, Lathi has served as chairman of Tailored Brands since March 2017, executive chairman since August 2018, and has been a member of the Tailored Brands board of directors since March 2016 and Killion has served as lead independent director since August 2018 and joined the company’s board of directors in June 2017.

“Following a robust and thorough search process, the board is pleased to appoint Dinesh as President and CEO of Tailored Brands,” said Killion in a statement, adding, “Dinesh has demonstrated a deep commitment to building and leading a customer-obsessed company that empowers our talented employees with technology, data, and the creative resources needed to exceed customer expectations and position Tailored Brands for long-term sustainable growth.”

Dinesh Lathi assumes CEO’s position at Tailored Brands

Lathi is also a member of the Five Below, Inc. board of directors. He was the chief executive officer of One Kings Lane, Inc. from April 2014 until June 2016. Prior to One Kings Lane, Lathi spent seven years in various senior executive roles at eBay, Inc and eight years in investment banking and private equity.

“After spending extensive time with our employees in the communities we serve across all of our operations, and getting a better understanding of how we can rapidly evolve our business to meet our customers’ needs and wants, I am excited to assume the role of President and CEO,” added Lathi.

Theo Killion named Chairman of Tailored Brands board

“We are pleased to appoint Theo as Chairman,” said Tailored Brands’ nominating and corporate governance committee Chairperson Irene Chang Britt, adding, “During his tenure as CEO of Zale Corporation, Theo led a turnaround effort, which included growing shareholder value by 850 million dollars and delivering 14 quarters of positive comparable store sales.”

Killion also serves on the board of Claire’s Stores, Inc. and non-profit A Better Chance. He previously served on the boards of Express Inc. where he was a member of the compensation committee and nominating and governance committee, and Libbey, Inc. where he served on the audit committee and compensation committee. Killion was the chief executive officer of Zale Corporation from 2010 to 2014 and has over 40 years of experience in operating roles at retailers as Tommy Hilfiger, Limited Brands, The Home Shopping Network and Macy’s.

“I am honoured to be appointed to the role of Chairman. I have tremendous confidence in our board, our executive leadership team and our ability to deliver value to our shareholders,” added Killion.

Picture:Facebook/Men's Wearhouse