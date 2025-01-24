Dior designer Kim Jones knighted in France

Kim Jones, the British designer and creative director of Dior Men, will be awarded the French Légion d'Honneur on Friday, January 24. During a ceremony following the Dior Men's winter 2025 show in Paris, he will receive the title of Knight, the highest civilian honour in France.

The Légion d'Honneur honours individuals for their contributions to French society, and has previously been bestowed upon Alber Elbaz, Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour and Ralph Lauren, among others.

The ranks range from knight, officer, commander, grand officer and grand croix. According to Vogue Business, Jones will be knighted on Friday, January 24 in Paris, immediately following the Dior Men's winter 2025 show. The ceremony will be led by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue.

Jones is praised for his contributions to the French fashion industry, particularly his work at LVMH, where he had a significant impact on both Dior Men and Louis Vuitton Men. Over his career, he served as creative director of Louis Vuitton Men for seven years and has also led the womenswear ready-to-wear division at Fendi, where he revamped the brand. In October 2023, Jones ended his partnership with Fendi after four years. Jones has served as creative director of Dior Men since 2018.