Dior names new chief digital officer

There's a new man in charge of Dior's digital game. Jens Riewenherm, the former head of marketing and branding at Neiman Marcus owned Mytheresa.com, has been tapped to be Dior's new chief digital officer. Riewenherm will begin in his new role immediately.

Prior to joining Mytheresa.com, Riewenherm was managing director of Value Retail, the value outlet shopping chain in Europe and China. The executive began his career at Payback where he worked his way up to head of brand management.

In a statement, Pietro Beccari, president and ceo of Christian Dior Couture, said, "I am convinced that his talent and experience will strengthen the digital strategy and growth of the Dior omnichannel environment. This represents a vital new dynamic in writing the future of the house, in which a completely seamless online experience aligns with our freestanding boutiques.”

Riewenherm joins Dior at an interesting time, as former menswear director Kris van Assche departed the brand to be the new creative director of Berluti, and Kim Jones, the former menswear director of Louis Vuitton, has been installed as Dior's new menswear head by parent company LVMH. As e-commerce becomes more important to luxury brands, Riewenherm will be spearheading the brand's digital growth and ushering it into a new era of digital first.