Dior reorganizes press team

Dior has reorganized its press team. Giuseppe Sperandio is now the brand’s international press and public relations director for Christian Dior Couture and corporate communications. He will oversee womenswear, home, and childrenswear. He succeeds Sandrine Serre and Isabel Moessigner, who spearheaded press and public relations for international markets, and Europe and the Middle East. This is a promotion for Sperandio, who was previously Dior’s press, celebrities, and events director for Dior men. He’s worked at other LVMH houses including Fendi and Louis Vuitton.

Serre is moving over to Dior Men as press, PR, events, and celebrity international director. She previously worked for Dior Men from 2008 to 2016.

The appointments became effective on January 1. Both executives report to Olivier Bialobos, Dior’s chief communication and image officer.