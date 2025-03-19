Disney Consumer Products names new vice president of creative

Disney Consumer Products, the division of Disney Experiences that transforms beloved brands and franchises into products, including fashion, toys, apps, books and games, has appointed Bobby Kim, also known as Bobby Hundreds, as vice president of creative for the Americas.

Kim, known as a fashion designer and co-founder of The Hundreds brand, has decades of creative expertise in the fashion industry and will oversee Disney Consumer Products’ licensed and theme parks creative teams for the Americas.

He will report to Marcus Rosie, Disney Consumer Products senior vice president of global creative. Commenting on the appointment, Rosie, said in a statement: “With more than 20 years of experience, Bobby’s creativity and cultural influence transcends fashion.

“His commitment to innovation and authenticity makes him the ideal candidate to lead our Americas creative teams, as we continue to surprise and delight consumers through our licensed, theme parks and Disney Store businesses.”

In 2003, Kim co-founded streetwear brand The Hundreds, and over the past two decades, he has helped shape the intersection of fashion, community and storytelling. Kim’s creative influence extends beyond apparel – he is also a bestselling author, screenwriter, producer and the founder of Family Style, the pioneering festival that uniquely merges fashion with food.