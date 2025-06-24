Disney taps Nike exec as SVP, global marketing of consumer products

Nike’s global vice president and general manager of its Virtual Studios and ‘.Swoosh’ brand, Ron Faris, has exited the sportswear giant after nine years. He has been tapped by Walt Disney Studios to lead the global marketing of its consumer products division.

In his new role, senior vice president of global marketing for Disney Consumer Products, Faris will oversee the division’s strategies across regional and global licensing teams, as well as the organisation’s games, publishing and retail businesses. He has further been tasked with developing and executing immersive brand concepts and consumer experiences.

His new position fittingly follows a long-term tenure at Nike, where he was responsible for modernising the brand’s marketing and storytelling for young consumers through video game, creator and social platforms. Prior to his roles at Nike Virtual Studios and ‘.Swoosh’, Faris had spent six years as global vice president, general manager of the brand’s SNKRS App, a commerce platform that featured limited-edition product offerings.

In a statement, Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney Consumer Products, to whom Faris will report, said it was this “impressive track record combined with his passion in this space” that made Faris an “ideal candidate to lead our marketing teams around the world as we explore new opportunities”.

For Faris, meanwhile, it was “Disney’s unparalleled dedication to blending storytelling and innovation” that resonated with him “both professionally and personally”. He added: “With the company’s vast library of iconic stories, characters and lore, I look forward to driving deeper cultural relevance and meeting these fans where they are in an ever-evolving consumer landscape.”