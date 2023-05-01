Doja Cat becomes Skechers’ first artist-in-residence

American rapper and singer Doja Cat has been announced as the first-ever artist-in-residence for footwear brand Skechers.

The Grammy-award winning star revealed the partnership during her performance at the Time100 Gala, where she sported a dress made from deconstructed Skechers Uno sneakers.

While on stage, the singer said: “Skechers has given me a new canvas to create and I can’t wait to show everyone what we are building.”

The Los Angeles-based brand later confirmed the announcement in its own press release, where it outlined Doja’s achievements in the music industry and beyond.

Her most recent work included the single ‘Vegas’ for the Elvis Original Motion Picture, which was released in October 2022 and led her to not only have the most number ones at Pop Radio this decade, but also to have the most top 10s among women on the Billboard 100 this decade.

The appointment comes on the back of Skecher’s Q1 report, in which it stated that its sales had increased 10 percent, largely driven by international growth and direct-to-consumer sales.

The brand has been striking up a string of celebrity endorsements and partnerships in recent months, previously working with the likes of television host Martha Stewart, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and broadway star Ashley Park, who collaborated with Skechers on the Uno silhouette.