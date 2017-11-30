Dolce & Gabbana appoints CEO for North America

Dolce & Gabbana has announced the appointment of Dan Rothmann as President and CEO for North America, reports TextilWirtschaft. Quoting the company sources, the report added that Rothmann joined the business on November 27, replacing Tina Bhojwani.

Rothmann was appointed to the new position after having served as vice president sales in North America earlier. Later, he moved to Staff International, where he was responsible for the distribution of Maison Martin Margiela, DSquared2 and Viktor & Rolf. Most recently, he served as brand president for Chloé.

According to a report by Business Insider Italia, Dolce & Gabbana closed the last financial year ending March 31, 2017, with a turnover rise of 9 percent over the previous year to 1.296 billion euros (1.53 billion dollars). The company founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana posted a net profit of 80 million euros (94 million dollars), almost four times higher than 17.93 million euros (21.14 million dollars) reported by the company last year, while its EBITDA stood at 168 million euros (198 million dollars) for the year under review.

Picture:Dolce & Gabbana website