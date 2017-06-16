Dolce & Gabbana tap Fabrizio Cardinali as COO

London - Dolce & Gabbana have tapped Fabrizio Cardinali as its new Chief Operation Officer. The move sees Cardinali returning to the luxury label after a number of years.

The former CEO of Alfred Dunhill has also been named a member of the board at Dolce & Gabbana according to Business of Fashion. Cardinali previously joined the team at Alfred Dunhill in 2013. However, in January 2017, he was replaced by Andrew Maag.

During his 4 year tenure at Alfred Dunhill, he was credited with expanding the luxury goods men’s specialist product range and focusing on growing the brand’s retail presence, which included the opening of its flagship store in Mayfair, London.

Prior to joining the team at Alfred Dunhill, Cardinali worked at the Richemont held label Lancel. Before, he worked for Dolce & Gabbana, first as global director and then later on as sales and marketing director.

Photo: Dolce & Gabbana Facebook