Donald Berg replaces William Anderson as Chairman of Gildan's board of directors

Gildan Activewear Inc’s board of directors has approved the appointment of Donald C. Berg as Chairman of the board effective May 2, 2019. Berg, the company said in a statement, will succeed William D. Anderson, who is retiring as chairman.

Anderson has been serving as chairman of the board since February 2012 and as a director since 2006, while Berg has been serving as a director since 2015 and has served on all three of the board’s committees during his tenure, including as chairman of the compensation and human resources committee.

The company added that Berg has significant public company board experience, including serving on the board of directors of Meredith Corporation, a publicly-held media and marketing company, where he is also Chair of the audit and finance committee. He was recently also appointed to the board of Beam Suntory International.

Picture:Facebook/Gildan