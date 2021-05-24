DPD UK names Elaine Kerr as chief executive officer

Parcel delivery firm DPD has appointed Elaine Kerr as chief executive officer.

Kerr, who has worked for DPD for more than 28 years, will take up her new role as chief executive from June 1 and report to Yves Delmas, chief operating officer of DPDgroup Europe.

Delmas said in a statement: “Elaine has had a tremendous career with DPD and has been instrumental in growing our customer portfolio to include some of the most prestigious brands and securing our continued growth, both domestically and internationally.

“Her passion for ensuring that we put our customers at the heart of everything we do continually improves the customer experience and keeps us striving to deliver the next innovation. Elaine will now continue this success story in the role of chief executive, building on the strengths of the senior management team to lead the business to a new chapter, and I wish her every success in her new role.”

Kerr started her career at DPD as a sales executive based in the North West, followed by roles of customer relationship manager and head of CRM before being promoted to the DPD UK senior management team in 2008 as director of CRM. In 2020, Kerr became executive director, sales, CRM and customer services.

DPD is a member of DPDgroup, wholly owned by La Poste, the second largest postal group in Europe. The company operates more than 10,000 vehicles from 84 locations and delivers over 300 million parcels a year.