Dr. Martens appoints Carla Murphy as chief brand officer

Footwear brand Dr. Martens has announced the appointment of Carla Murphy as its new chief brand officer (CBO), effective July 1, 2025. Murphy will be based in London and will assume responsibility for leading the company’s global brand organization, driving its brand strategy, vision, and creative direction. Her extensive remit will encompass global product, strategy, marketing, and sustainability divisions.

She will join Dr. Martens’ global leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Ije Nwokorie, who previously held the CBO position.

Commenting on the new appointment, Ije Nwokorie, said, “Our brand is our most important asset, and I’m thrilled that Carla is joining to lead the brand organisation. Carla is an exceptional leader with a proven track record for using bold storytelling and fearless creativity to drive growth for world-renowned brands, and she will do amazing work with our immensely talented brand and creative teams.”

Murphy brings over two decades of experience. She joins Dr. Martens from Adidas AG, where she served as global senior vice president/general manager for Adidas Outdoor. Her prior roles include global chief brand & product officer for Icebreaker (part of VF Corporation) and senior brand and product positions within the Amer Sports group including Nikita, Salomon, Atomic, and Arc’teryx. Earlier in her career, Murphy led multi-disciplinary global brand consultancies.

Joining the team and the brand at this moment is incredibly exciting, the ambition and energy is high, and there is a tremendous opportunity in this next chapter to break new ground and connect with an even wider audience in a truly meaningful and culturally relevant way. I can’t wait to get started,” added Murphy.

Murphy's appointment follows a series of strategic senior hires aimed at further bolstering Dr. Martens’ brand, product, and creative teams. These recent additions include Neil Cummings as creative director for Global Brand Studio, Emma Howarth as category director, Adam Owen as global design director, and Paul Bowyer as global brand marketing director, all of whom have joined since Adam Meek's appointment as chief product officer in December 2021.