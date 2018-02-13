Dr. Martens names Mathieu Garcia Global Marketing Director

Dr. Martens has appointed Mathieu Garcia as Global Marketing Director. The company said in a statement, Garcia joins the business from Ralph Lauren Europe, where he spent twelve years, most recently serving as vice president of marketing.

Commenting on Garcia’s appointment, Darren Campbell, Global Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing of Dr. Martens, said in a media release: “I am delighted to welcome Mathieu to the brand on the back of an extensive search. He has a proven track record of driving consumer connectivity across all channels and platforms and more importantly doing so in a collaborative style whilst building great teams.”

Reporting into Campbell, the company added, in his new role, Garcia will drive and enhance Dr. Martens’ business value through significant input into the strategic development of the brand strategy which will translate into authentic tactical executions across all platforms. Partnering with the VP of product and marketing and the global product teams, he will drive the go-to-market plans that enable the successful launch of seasonal collections and communication strategies while monitoring best practices across regions.

“It is extremely exciting to be joining a one-of-a kind brand that is truly aspirational and respected globally. I am really looking forward to working with the team to build innovative and new marketing ideas to further drive brand equity, consumer engagement and overall business,” added Garcia.

Garcia holds extensive experience in the fashion and sports industries with a combined 19 years of international experience in global corporations such as Ralph Lauren, Salomon and Arnette.