Dr Martens names new non-executive director

British footwear brand Dr Martens has appointed Melanie Richards as an independent non-executive director of the company, effective after the company’s annual general meeting on July 15.

Richards is a former deputy chair of KPMG UK and currently serves as chair of Azets and is a non-executive director of Morgan Stanley & Co. International and HKA Global.

In a statement, Dr Martens said that Richards brings “broad-based executive, commercial, financial and capital markets experience,” along with significant board and advisory experience, and a “strong track record of contributing to strategic direction and commercial performance in complex organisations”.

Upon joining the board, Richards will be appointed senior independent director and chair of the nomination committee, and will also become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee, while Andrew Harrison, independent non-executive director, will be appointed chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Paul Mason, chairman at Dr Martens, added: “We are delighted to welcome Melanie to the board. Her extensive board experience, together with her valuable financial and commercial insight and fresh perspective, will strengthen the board as we continue to execute our consumer-first strategy and deliver long-term sustainable growth.”

The move follows the announcement on May 27 that Lynne Weedall would step down from the board following the 2026 AGM.