Dr. Martens names new president of Americas, eyes next phase of growth

Footwear brand Dr. Martens has named Paul Zadoff as its new president of the Americas, a position he will take up from the beginning of June 2025.

In the role, Zadoff will be responsible for leading the regional team in pushing performance, growth and profitability across the Americas business. He will report to CEO Ije Nwokorie.

Zadoff joins Dr. Martens from eyewear brand Caddis, where for two years he had been chief operating officer. Prior to this, Zadoff had served in various leadership roles across an array of companies, including president of fitness firm TRX Training, vice president of global sales at Patagonia and Levi Strauss & Co.’s VP Americas commercial operations.

He had also spent two decades at Nike, serving in a range of global and regional leadership positions across sales, product and brand. His final title at the sports brand was that of managing director of Nike Pacific.

Zadoff joins Dr. Martens as it prepares its next phase of growth in the Americas. The brand has been operating in the region since 1980, and currently operates around 59 stores.

In a statement, Nwokorie said: “It is a testament to the power of our brand to have someone of Paul’s calibre join our team to shape and execute our regional strategy.

“His experience leading teams, working in partnership with wholesale customers, building omnichannel businesses and driving growth at some of the world’s most recognisable brands will be hugely valuable. I look forward to working with Paul and have no doubt he will help to take our Americas business to another level.”