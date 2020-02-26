Dr Martens taps former Office CEO as EMEA president

Dr Martens has appointed Lorenzo Moretti as its new EMEA president.

Lorenzo has worked for over 25 years in the consumer retail industry across multiple markets, most recently as CEO of British footwear retailer Office.

Prior to joining Office, he spent five years at Nike, joining in 2012 as vice president, direct to consumer Europe, and leading the turnaround of Nike’s digital and physical owned and partner businesses across Europe. In 2015, he was appointed vice president of global football in Western Europe, where he led the development of all commercial, operational, consumer, brand marketing and partner aspects of Nike Football in Europe.

Before joining Nike, Lorenzo also worked across retailers such as Gap, Tesco and Marks & Spencer.

Kenny Wilson, chief executive officer of Dr Martens, said in a statement: “We are delighted that following an extensive search we have appointed Lorenzo Moretti as EMEA president. Lorenzo brings experience in footwear and direct to consumer across several markets globally from great consumer brands and we’re very excited to welcome him to Dr Martens.”

Moretti said: “Dr Martens is such a strong, iconic brand and I remember my first pair with pride. I’m a great admirer of all that it stands for - rebellious self-expression and how this lines up directly with my own beliefs and values.

“I’m delighted to be joining at such an exciting time for the brand as it continues to grow through new and existing customers and markets. I have been impressed by the capability and passion for the brand in everyone that I have met so far and am looking forward to working with the team to deliver an exciting marketplace for consumers across EMEA.”