Dr Martens taps new global creative director

Bootmaker Dr Martens has named Darren McKoy as its new global creative director.

McKoy, affectionately known as DMac, first joined Dr Martens product team back in 2015, before working his way up the ranks to serve as global category product director. He’s now been promoted to the creative helm of the iconic British label.

Prior to joining Dr Martens, McKoy worked at a number of other big-name fashion companies, including Asics, VF Corporation and Adidas.

Respect for the brand’s heritage

“We’ll continue to innovate and tell the brand story through the way we create, the processes we adopt and the way we interact with our wearers,” McKoy said in a statement.

“But we’ll always pay homage and respect to the heritage and history of the brand,” he said.

Moving forward, McKoy said his “massive responsibility” is to “continue the custodian mindset” that has got the brand where it is today.

“It's truly an honour to be in this position and be surrounded by like minded people who have a personal connection to Docs,” he said.

Dr Martens chief product officer Adam Week said: “As Darren and I both settle into our new roles, it’s clear that he’s been instrumental in inspiring our product strategy.

“Darren has led from the front to reinforce our iconic, original product whilst inspiring innovation that always touches on our heritage - and importantly creating footwear that remains tough and durable. Protecting our feet and our brand.”