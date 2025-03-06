Drest appoints new vice president of brand partnerships

Fashion styling mobile game Drest has named Alex Holder as vice president of brand partnerships to drive global commercial growth.

Holder, whose career has merged gaming, technology and luxury fashion, joins Drest from data and insights platform GEEIQ, where he most recently served as commercial director, supporting global organisations to invest and successfully activate in virtual worlds on platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite.

In his new role at Drest, Holder will work closely with co-founder and co-chief executive Lucy Yeomans to drive the global commercial strategy to attract additional revenue streams as the business scales. He will be supported by Drest’s global brand partnerships consultant Tess Macleod Smith.

Commenting on the appointment, Yeomans said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Alex to Drest at such an exciting time for our business, as we cement our positioning as the trusted partner of the luxury fashion industry in this exciting new space.

“Alex’s experience in gaming, fashion and data is invaluable in order to make sure we drive and deliver brand partnership initiatives that will redefine how brands connect and interact with consumers.”

Holder added: “Drest is a leader in the luxury fashion mobile gaming space. In a time where engagement is king, Drest has the potential to be an important marketing platform, connecting luxury brands to global audiences in groundbreaking ways. I am so happy to join Lucy and the team to build the global strategy that will propel Drest to new heights.”

Drest was founded in 2019 by Yeomans and combines the interactivity and immersion of gaming with the inspiration and curation of publishing, connecting its roster of more than 260 luxury brand partners to customers in a unique and innovative way. Its most recent brand partnerships have been with luxury brands Versace and Manolo Blahnik, which delivered more than 1.5 million items tried on in-game during the 2 week campaign period for the Italian fashion house and with over 4 million pairs of shoes tried on in-game for the luxury footwear brand.