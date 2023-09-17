Drest founder Lucy Yeomans to become CEO again

Luxury mobile game Drest has announced that chief executive Lisa Bridgett has stepped down from her role citing “personal reasons,” and founder and co-chair Lucy Yeomans will re-take the CEO reins.

In a statement, Drest said that Yeomans and board co-chair Graham Edwards work with an executive search firm to recruit a new permanent CEO. Yeomans moved from the CEO role in 2022 to focus on Drest’s strategic product, partnerships, brand and creative development.

Bridgett joined Drest in 2019 as chief marketing officer before moving into the chief operating officer role and eventually CEO in February 2022. During this time, Drest established its luxury game player base and positioning in the marketplace and raised an additional 15 million pounds in funding to enable its evolution across gaming, media, data and e-commerce, as the company prepares for the global roll-out in 2024 of Drest version two.

Commenting on leaving Drest, Bridgett said: “After five exceptional years of working with such a uniquely talented team at Drest and partnering with the inimitable Lucy Yeomans, I have decided to invest time in my sons, my husband and myself. I will pause momentarily on a career spanning 30 years, of which I am immensely proud and grateful.

“Drest is in an incredible position - we are the leading luxury lifestyle mobile game in the market with a new technology platform and feature set being readied for players who have embraced the merging of gaming, luxury fashion and media.”

Yeomans added: “I am immensely grateful for the commitment, passion, vision and expertise that Lisa has brought to the business - it has been a fantastic experience working so closely with her during this period of intense growth for Drest.

“In the last two years we have cemented our position as the ultimate luxury fashion styling game, delivering growth on our user base by 250 percent year-on-year and expanded our list of brands working with the game to over 250. With our recent round of investment, some exciting new hires and the development of an augmented version of the game which will launch next year, I am excited about the future of the company and have full confidence in our executive board and Leadership Team to deliver the next phase of the Drest strategy.”