Dries van Noten names new president

Dries van Noten has named Matteo de Rosa president of the brand. de Rosa's appointment is effective February 1.

The executive joins the luxury brand from Australian luxury group Kennedy. Previously de Rosa also served as managing director of Ports 1961.

In 2018, Dries van Noten was acquired by Spanish fashion group Puig, which took a majority stake in the brand. Founder and designer Dries van Noten still has a minority interest and is the creative director and chairman of the brand.