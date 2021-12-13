Dries van Noten taps Axel Keller as new president

Belgian fashion house Dries van Noten has tapped former Jil Sander CEO Axel Keller as its new president.

Keller joined German luxury brand Jil Sander in 2018 as commercial director, before being promoted to chief executive later that same year.

Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years as commercial director at Balenciaga, and 13 years in the same role at Maison Margiela.

His appointment at Dries van Noten was confirmed to WWD.

Keller succeeds Matteo De Rosa, who was appointed to the newly created role of president in January last year before exiting after less than a year in the position.

Alongside Keller’s appointment, the brand has also made Sabine Fandino Fineau its new vice president.