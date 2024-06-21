Dries van Noten to take on advisory role at brand following departure

Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten will take his final bow on the catwalk on Saturday 22 June. Although the designer will no longer be involved in creating the collection, he will continue to fulfill an advisory role, he confirmed in an interview with news platform WWD.

When Van Noten's departure was first announced, it was already reported that he would remain involved. Yet, not much had been said about how exactly. He has now, however, elaborated on plans in a conversation with WWD, revealing that he is to fulfill an advisory role while being involved in the make-up and beauty branch of the business, as well as in designing store concepts.

A successor for Van Noten has not yet been appointed. The next women's collection (for SS25) will be designed by the fashion house's studio team. Van Noten also has no say in who his successor will be.

“We looked at the brand, the heritage and the archive and said, 'Okay, there's enough material that the brand can continue to exist and that other designers can look at our heritage and do something really interesting',” the designer told WWD .