DSW announces new addition to its board of directors

DSW Inc., has announced the appointment of Ekta Singh-Bushell to its board of directors. The company said, she will serve on the company's audit committee and nominating and corporate governance committee.

Commenting on her appointment, Jay Schottenstein, Chairman of DSW's board of directors said in a statement: "We are excited to welcome Ekta to DSW's board of directors. Her experience developing global commercial business practices that provide companies with crucial insight into global management will provide added support to DSW's continued growth."

Ekta Singh-Bushell joins DSW’s board

Singh-Bushell, DSW added, brings over 25 years of experience in diverse global management, financial auditing, and digital and technology implementation to the company. She previously served as chief operating officer, executive office at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Prior to that, Singh-Bushell worked in numerous capacities at Ernst & Young where she led transformations across multiple industries impacted by digital technology and information management advances.

The company said, while at Ernst and Young, she also served in various managing partner roles, including US innovation & digital strategy leader, Northeast talent advisory leader and global information security officer and managed all aspects pertaining to information and cyber security in that role.

"I look forward to working with Jay Schottenstein and the rest of the Board to help expand the business and to continue its growth on a global scale," added Singh-Bushell.

She currently serves on the audit, nominating and governance committees of board of directors at TTEC Holdings, Inc. She also currently serves as an independent non-executive director at Datatec, Inc., where she is a member of the audit, risk & compliance committee and the social and ethics committee. Singh-Bushell serves as strategic board advisor for DecisionGPS, LLC, and LifeStream, Inc. as well. The company added that she will stand for election at the company's 2019 annual shareholder meeting, for a three-year term expiring in 2022.

Picture:Facebook/DSW