Ducie names new brand and growth director

London-based luxury fashion label Ducie, known for its high-end outerwear, has appointed former Perfect Moment executive Julie Robinson as brand and growth director.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Ducie said that Robinson will work closely with founder Ducie Keam-George to accelerate growth, strengthen global positioning and expand opportunities for the brand across digital, wholesale and partnerships.

Robinson, who was most recently brand director at Perfect Moment, has more than 20 years of experience across fashion, beauty and entertainment, and Ducie states that her understanding of the ski and outerwear space comes at a “natural moment” for the brand as it continues to evolve its world of faux fur, shearling and statement outerwear.

“At Ducie, we have always believed a coat is more than a coat. It is about how it makes you feel,” explained the brand on LinkedIn. “Julie is known for shaping brands through a clear creative lens, connecting product, storytelling and community in a way that feels both considered and commercially strong.”

Founded in 2004 by Keam-George, Ducie has evolved from a popular stall at London's Portobello Market into an internationally recognised label, attracting celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson as fans.