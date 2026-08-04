Duke + Dexter names Connor Boon as creative director

British footwear and lifestyle label Duke + Dexter (D+D) has appointed Connor Boon as its new creative director. Boon has been with the label for seven years, initially joining as an intern before becoming a creative assistant after graduating from university.

During his time at D+D, Boon has been credited with helping to shape the brand’s identity, playing roles in creative campaigns and product design, including the creation of its Wilde Penny Loafer.

Such efforts to strengthen the brand’s identity and global positioning will continue under the designer, who has been tasked with driving its continued pivot towards lifestyle, growing beyond footwear and into apparel and formalwear.

Boon promotion intends to recognise his contribution to the company, where he will oversee creative strategy across product, campaigns and brand storytelling.

In a statement, Boon said he is looking to champion the “artist-led approach that’s been woven into the brand since the very beginning”.

He continued: "As creative director, my focus is on pushing that even further, exploring how art and human touch can be applied across everything we do. We’re collaborating with exceptional artists from around the world to create products and stories that feel authentic, original and true to the world our customers live in.”