Dune Group CEO James Cox to leave the company in March

After serving the company for over a decade, Dune Group CEO James Cox is stepping down in March this year to pursue a new professional challenge. The company said in a statement that Cox had joined The Dune Group from Thomas Pink in 2010 as CFO and after rising through the role of COO, was appointed CEO in 2017.

Commenting on the development, Daniel Rubin, Founder and Executive Chairman of the group said: “James has been an inspirational leader of the business and has done an excellent job guiding us during a challenging retail climate with great skill and integrity. He leaves with our very best wishes and I am delighted to confirm that he will stay on as a Non-Executive Director.”

The company added that while a search is in progress to find a new CEO, in the interim, Rubin will work with his executive team to drive Dune London’s growth agenda, with new store openings, international expansion, aggressive marketing and ecommerce acceleration at the core.

“I am privileged to have worked with a fantastic team at Dune during a period where we have been successful in delivering our market leading customer proposition worldwide and in growing both our sales and profits,” added Cox.

Founded in 1992 as a small concession in a ladies fashion store, and opening its first store on London’s Kings Road in 1993, today Dune operates over 250 outlets across the world.

Picture: James Cox via Dune London