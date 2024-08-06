Dune Jewelry ropes in Kevin Farrington as CEO

Dune Jewelry & Co., renowned for incorporating sand and earth elements from iconic locations worldwide, has announced the appointment of Kevin Farrington as its new CEO.

The company said Holly Daniels Christensen, who has served as the company's founder & CEO for 14 years, will transition to the role of founder & chairwoman.

Commenting on the new CEO appointment, Christensen said in a statement: "Kevin's experience as a senior executive in both luxury retail and the cruise industry will allow Dune Jewelry to expand into new markets and product categories."

The company added that Farrington joins Dune from British luxury watch company Bremont, where he served as both vice president of global travel retail and vice president North America. Prior to Bremont, he held the position of senior director of revenue and marketing for PPI Group.

The company further said that Christensen's transition to the role of chairwoman will allow her to focus on designing new collections, strengthening relationships with retail partners and the Dune community, expanding product development practices, and assuming a more front-facing role in events, speaking engagements, and social media.