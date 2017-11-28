Dunhill announces two new leadership roles

The British menswear brand Dunhill owned by the Richemont group has announced appointment of Mathieu Kraut as the Head of the Americas and Georges Barakat to lead the Middle East, India, Turkey, Africa and Russia, says a Modaes report.

The newly joining executives are roped in from Gucci and Samsung to expand its business in North America and the Middle East. While Kraut, a former Gucci executive will oversee the company's growth in the United States and Canada through new stores and presence in the multi-brand channel, Barakat, joining in January, will look after the businesses in the Middle East, India, Turkey, Africa and Russia, the report added.

Quoting the company sources, the report further added that, Dunhill also plans to hire an executive for the newly created position responsible for private clients for their establishments and will also hire a store design director.

Dunhill currently operates through its own stores as well as through multi-brand channel and in department stores around the world and plans to open a store in Vancouver next fall, while refurbishing its shop at the Dubai Mall.

Picture:Facebook/Dunhill