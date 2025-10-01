Dunhill names new chief executive officer

British luxury menswear brand Dunhill has named Matthew Ives, former De Beers executive, as its new chief executive officer.

Ives will join Dunhill on October 13 from diamond company De Beers, where he has served as senior vice-president and chief commercial officer for the last three years. Before that, he spent over 10 years at Richemont in senior leadership roles at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels and was a consultant with McKinsey & Co.

For his new role as CEO of Dunhill, he will report to Philippe Fortunato, chief executive officer of Richemont’s fashion and accessories maisons.

Commenting on the appointment, Fortunato said in a statement: “Matthew’s deep knowledge of both the luxury industry and Richemont will be invaluable in leading Dunhill into its next chapter.

“I would also like to warmly thank Andrew Holmes, Dunhill’s chief operating and financial officer, for serving as CEO ad interim since early 2024.”

Ives added: “I am delighted to be joining Dunhill and working alongside creative director Simon Holloway to strengthen its position as the leading British masculine luxury maison.”