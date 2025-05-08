Duran Lantink wins Mode Stipendium 2025

Designer Duran Lantink is the winner of the Mode Stipendium 2025. This was announced May 7 during an award ceremony in the artists' village Ruigoord, near Amsterdam.

The Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium consists of a sum of 50,000 euros, made available by an anonymous donor, and a challenge trophy designed by Atelier Ted Noten. The Dutch Fashion Foundation is a partner in the implementation of the grant and supervises the selection and presentation of the award. The jury selected Lantink in November 2024. He spent the prize money on his ‘Duranimal’ show, which was presented last March during Paris Fashion Week.

Lantink is a Dutch fashion designer known for his avant-garde and sustainable designs. He began his career by upcycling vintage and unsold garments from luxury brands, creating unique, reconstructed pieces. His work has received international recognition, with celebrities such as Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Janelle Monáe wearing his creations. In 2024, Lantink received the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize from LVMH, and in 2025 he won the International Woolmark Prize. In April 2025, the designer was appointed creative director of the French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier.

Cultuurfonds director, Cathelijne Broers, responded: “Duran Lantink is a fashion designer and artist of global stature. His experimental, sustainable upcycling and socially critical designs dress both celebrities, like Beyoncé, and vulnerable trans women in South Africa. This makes him an inspiring role model in the fashion industry and the ideal winner of the Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium. I am delighted that the prize has been a springboard to Paris. Congratulations, Duran!”

Dutch Fashion Foundation director, Angélique Westerhof, added: “Duran Lantink has already been widely praised internationally with words such as rebel, visionary, non-conformist, a fearless original, and all this with that one important ingredient: humour. In five years, he has managed to develop on Dutch soil into the creative comet that is now breaking through international barriers and may shine in Paris as the new énfant terrible at a legendary fashion house. The presentation of the fourteenth Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium was a celebration for intimates, a wonderful look back at and celebration of his impressive oeuvre. As the latest standard-bearer of Dutch fashion, Duran Lantink does his predecessors credit.”

Lantink, recipient of the 14th Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium, responded gratefully: “I am extremely grateful for the award of the Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium; it is a great support for me and my team. You really need that support to make an impact at the level of Paris Fashion Week. Apart from that, the celebration of the award means a lot to me, to celebrate together with everyone who has contributed to my adventure - my dream - that it has succeeded! Making an impact, it is possible!”

To mark the award, work by Lantink can be seen in the online Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium Virtual Gallery from Thursday, May 8.

About Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium

The Mode Stipendium has been an initiative of an anonymous donor via the Cultuurfonds since 2011, formerly the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds. The prize is intended for advanced Dutch designers who help determine the fashion image nationally and internationally with their own signature. The grant offers them space for further growth of their label.

Previous winners include Camiel Fortgens, Mohamed Benchellal, Maison the Faux, Claes Iversen, Spijkers & Spijkers, Jan Taminiau and Iris van Herpen.