Durand Guion to join beachwear brand Fair Harbor after departing Macy’s

The New York clothing brand Fair Harbor is set to welcome the departing Vice President of Macy’s fashion office, Durand Guion, this week after a 32-year career with the renowned department store. Guion will serve as a Senior Vice President and Creative Director and will utilize his experience in trend forecasting and marketing to help elevate the emerging swimwear-based company into the next American heritage brand.

Fair Harbor was created in 2014 to memorialize the childhood summers of sibling founders, Caroline and Jake Danehy, in the “barefoot, tight-knit” beach community bearing the same name on Fire Island. Reducing waste from waterways and shorelines is at the heart of the brand’s ethos and so the trunks and tanks are made incorporating their signature BreezeKnit material made from 90 percent upcycled plastic bottles. The company claims to have transformed more than 27 million plastic water bottles into their moderately-priced beachwear that is designed specifically to reduce chafing and discomfort that can be caused by mesh linings. Fair Harbor also offers a “Roundtrip Initiative” where they will take back and recycle spent suits.

Fair Harbor co-founders Caroline and Jake Danehy with Durand Guion. Image courtesy of Fair Harbor.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Durand to our team," co-founder Caroline Danehy said in a statement. "I have known Durand for more than a decade and he has been a close friend and longtime mentor in our personal and professional lives. Since the brand's inception, Durand has encouraged us to pursue our vision for Fair Harbor. Now, the timing could not be more perfect for him to officially join our team as we embark on our next phase of growth."

In 2020, Inc. Magazine dubbed Fair Harbor the second fastest growing private retail company, which led to an investment from the private equity firm, Broad Sky Partners, announced this past March to provide capital for further expansion into new clothing categories and retail opportunities. Fair Harbor plans to open its first stand-alone retail store in Soho, New York, later in the summer and they are also working towards achieving B Corp status this year.

"What Jake and Caroline have built has been incredible,” said Guion who will be involved in business strategy. “I've watched them grow Fair Harbor since 2014, and the brand’s evolution has just been so inspiring. I am confident that we will continue to build something truly special together."

Fair Harbor is available direct-to-consumer on the brand's e-commerce site, and is growing a wholesale presence with Nordstrom and more than 250 specialty stores across the country.