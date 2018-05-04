Dutch designer Mattijs van Bergen joins Osman as Head of Design

Dutch designer Mattijs van Bergen has joined London-based label Osman as the new Head of Design, from May 1, 2018.

Announcing his departure from the namesake label, Mattijs van Bergen said on Instagram: “After almost 10 years of building my label Mattijs van Bergen, I am moving into a new road. As of May 1, I will start as Head of Design at Osman in London. And while I write it down, I feel new energy. As head of the design department at Osman, I can use my design experience and work with a team on beautiful extensive collections.”

“But this also means closing a valuable period. Saying goodbye to my dear and loyal customers with the hope that they will continue to follow me. Saying goodbye to my ambassadors, my supporters and my small but very dedicated team,” he added.

Mattijs van Bergen, says a Fashion Network report, launched his womenwear label 10 years ago after completing an MA in Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London and a BA from Artez Institute of Fine Arts in Arnhem, the Netherlands. His collections were retailed through various department stores like Browns Focus London and Luisa Via Roma.

He also bagged the Mercedes Benz Dutch Fashion Award in 2012 and his designs were followed by prominent Dutch personalities such as Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. He also produced a conscious line called 'Matter' under Mattijs van Bergen offering sustainable, and limited-edition range of designs produced in Europe.

On a concluding note to his statement, Mattijs van Bergen said: “I want to invest my primary strength in designs. Want to be part of a larger group of people who build a brand internationally. Where everyone has their own specialism, and I can add mine: designing designs 'for headstrong people'. Osman in London came on my path at the right time.”

