Eastman appoints general manager for its textiles business

Specialty materials and chemical company Eastman has appointed Ruth Farrell as the general manager for its textiles business.

Farrell will begin her new position from 1 April and is promoted from her global marketing director role.

Prior to joining Eastman in 2018, Farrell spent 12 years at chemical company DuPont, most recently serving as global marketing director of DuPont Protection Solutions.

“Ruth’s passion and tireless energy for NaiaTM has led to growth, strong value chain partnerships and increased brand awareness,” said Burt Capel, president of Fibers for Eastman.

“It’s with great pleasure that we promote Ruth, whose inspiring leadership has been recognized during her time at Eastman,” Capel said.