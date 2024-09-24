eBay names Samantha Wellington as chief legal officer

eBay Inc. has announced the appointment of Samantha Wellington as senior vice president, chief legal officer, general counsel and secretary replacing Marie Oh Huber, who left the business in June after nine years as general counsel.

In this role, the company said in a release, Wellington will oversee all global aspects of eBay's legal department, including government relations, intellectual property, employment, litigation, regulatory and corporate work across our financial services, marketplaces, and product and technology organisations. She will report to Jamie Iannone, eBay's chief executive officer, and will join the company on October 7, 2024.

"Samantha's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our global marketplace while ensuring we meet our legal and ethical responsibilities. Her passion for empowering small businesses aligns perfectly with eBay's purpose, and I'm excited to welcome her to the team," said Jamie Iannone.

Wellington joins the company from TriNet, where she most recently served as executive vice president of business affairs, chief legal officer, and secretary leading a team of professionals across legal, compliance, government affairs, customer service, sales, operations, product management, engineering, technology, and risk. Prior to TriNet, she spent 12 years at Oracle, where she held a number of senior legal positions.

"My parents started their business by selling skateboard parts at the open market in Sydney, so I have a deep appreciation for eBay's role in empowering businesses of all sizes," added Samantha Wellington.

Wellington has served as a board member for the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations and BSA, The Software Alliance.