Eco-Age appoints head of new advisory division

Eco-Age has appointed George Harding-Rolls to head up its new advisory division, focusing on focusing on policy and regulation in the fashion sector.

The new division has been launched to guide businesses through the evolving landscape of emerging legislation and directives happening at the EU Level and beyond, such as the Eco Design for Sustainable Products Regulation, the Green Claims Directive, and the NY Fashion Act.

Harding-Rolls joins from the Changing Markets Foundation, where he ran several corporate investigations pushing for accountability and advocating for legislative change, including the Fossil Fashion campaign, exposing the industry’s environmentally disastrous reliance on fossil fuels during the climate crisis and the organisation’s greenwash.com project.

Prior to Changing Markets, Harding-Rolls worked across the civil society sector focusing on strategic communications, working for Forum for the Future, Beijing-based philanthropic advisors, Charitarian, and leading digital agency Jellyfish.

Commenting on the appointment, Livia Firth, founder and creative director at Eco-Age, said in a statement: “I have known George for several years and am a huge fan of his work. The Changing Markets Foundation has pioneered some of the most important investigative reporting highlighting the intrinsic link between oil and the fashion industry, driven by George.

“His wealth of experience and knowledge of the global policy and regulatory field, together with our highly skilled team and sustainable fashion and textile expert Philippa Grogan, takes Eco-Ae to a whole new level of consultancy and advocacy.”

Harding-Rolls added: “I am delighted to be joining Eco-Age at such a pivotal time as the fashion industry heads into a new era of scrutiny and regulation. Now is the time for truly ambitious organisations to be stepping up and doubling down on systemic change, such as much-needed legislation. With this new focus Eco-Age is positioning itself to be the partner of choice in this crucial mission.”

The new division will offer a suite of services, including EU Policy landscape analysis, multi-stakeholders and industry collaboration and convening, knowledge building through supporting research or evidence, internal training and education, and messaging dissemination and application, including campaign activations.