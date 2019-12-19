Ed Record returns to Hudson's Bay Company as CFO

Hudson's Bay Company announced the return of its chief financial officer Ed Record. The company said in a statement that Record had been on medical leave and will resume his duties effective December 20.

In Record's absence, Becky Roof has been in the position of interim chief executive officer. She is a managing director with AlixPartners LLC and will step down as interim chief financial officer upon Record's return.

Record joined Hudson's Bay Company in August 2017 and has worked to streamline the company through improving its balance sheet. Previously, he was chief financial officer and executive vice president of J.C. Penney's from March 2014 to July 2017.