Éditions M.R names new creative director

Parisian menswear brand Éditions M.R has named Louis Wong as its first creative director.

Confirmed on the French fashion house’s social media, the menswear brand founded by Mathieu de Ménonville that aims to offer timeless essentials, said that they were “thrilled” to welcome Wong to the fashion label.

Wong, the former creative director at A.P.C. for 15 years, joined the French label in March and is expected to present his first collection for Éditions M.R this June during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Editions M.R has around 100 points of sale across Europe, Asia and the US, including its flagship store in Paris. Key stockists include Fenwick, MatchesFashion, Le Printemps, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom and Zalando.

Image: Mathieu de Ménonville and Louis Wong photographed by Bruno Staub via Éditions M.R Facebook