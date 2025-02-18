Edward Enninful launches media company EE72

Former Vogue European Editorial Director and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful has launched EE72, a global media and entertainment company, the newly founded company announced on Monday. The venture was co-founded by Enninful and his sister, Akua Enninful.

Enninful, who made history as British Vogue's first Black editor-in-chief, announced his departure in 2023. He will now take on the role of Chief Creative Officer, while his sister assumes the position of CEO.

According to the company’s statement, EE72 will develop and produce transformational content, immersive experiences, and innovative products designed to challenge audiences to see the world from new perspectives. The company aims to embody the spirit of authentic storytelling and boundless creativity, amplifying voices that disrupt traditional narratives.

"EE72 represents a natural progression of the foundation I've built my career on," says Enninful. "We're creating a space where creativity transcends boundaries, where diverse voices don't just exist—they lead. Our mission is to reshape how we see and understand each other, building bridges across cultures and communities."