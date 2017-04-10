Edward Enninful to succeed Alexandra Shulman as Vogue Editor-in-Chief

London - Edward Enninful, the former style director of W Magazine, has been named as the new editor-in-chief at British Vogue. He is set to succeed Alexandra Shulman, who stepped down from her role after a 25 year tenure this January. The appointment sees British Vogue taking on its first male-editor in it's 100 year history.

Enninful, who is set to begin his new role August 1, has been called "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist," by Jonathan Newhouse, Chairman and Chief Executive of Conde Nast International, who confirmed Enninful new role at British Vogue.

"By virtue of his talent and experience, Edward is supremely prepared to assume the responsibility of British Vogue" Jonathan Newhouse, Chairman and Chief Executive of Conde Nast International

Enninful joins the team at British Vogue from W Magazine, where he has served as Creative and Fashion Director since 2011. He first began his career in the fashion industry at the young age of 16, when he was scouted as a model by stylist Simon Foxton and met i-D founders Trish and Terry Jones. He began assisting Beth Summers, i-D fashion director at the time, while attending Goldsmith', University of London.

Following Summers exit, Jones took appointed Enninful as her successor, which saw him become the industry's youngest fashion director at the age of 19. Enninful held that position for more than 20 years, contributing to other fashion magazines over the years, including American and Italian Vogue. Newhouse has citied Enninful work for at Italian Vogue, under its late editor France Sozzani, as having "attained landmark status in recent cultural history."

His influence within the industry has not gone unnoticed, as Enninful was award an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth in 2016 and was named the fashion creator of the year in 2014 by the British Fashion Council. His appointment at British Vogue comes weeks after speculation first began he was in the led for the position, with the London Evening Standard naming him as the "surprise outsider."