El Corte Inglés appoints Gastón Bottazzini as CEO

The Spanish retail and services group El Corte Inglés has a CEO once again. On Friday, shareholders approved the appointment of Gastón Bottazzini as the new CEO at the annual general meeting.

The position had been vacant since Víctor del Pozo resigned in spring 2022. Since then, general managers José María Folache and Santiago Bau had jointly managed the group. Folache was responsible for the retail business, Bau for other corporate matters. Both will retain their positions after Bottazzini's appointment, but will report to the new CEO in the future, the company said.

Bottazzini had already been working for El Corte Inglés for several months as an advisor to the Group President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Marta Álvarez. The Argentinian native has many years of management experience in the retail industry. Among other things, he headed the Chilean department store operator Falabella as CEO.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.