Elaine Welteroth leaves Teen Vogue and Condé Nast

Elaine Welteroth, Teen Vogue's editor-in-chief and one of the magazine industry's biggest media personalities, has announced that she will be leaving Teen Vogue and Condé Nast Publications. The internal e-mail went out to Condé Nast's staff on Thursday afternoon.

Welteroth officially became editor-in-chief of the teen glossy publication in April 2017, after she shared leadership duties with digital director Phillip Picardi and creative director Marie Suter for a year. Before joining Teen Vogue and Condé Nast, Welteroth began as an intern at Ebony, and climbed up the ladder to become the beauty & style editor. She then made a lateral move over to Glamour, and after that she was promoted to Teen Vogue's beauty and health director prior to becoming editor-in-chief. This made Welteroth the youngest person and the second woman of color after Keija Minor at Brides to become editor-in-chief of a Condé Nast publication.

Teen Vogue ceased print publications in November 2017, and it's unclear what Welteroth's role would have been going forward. According to a statement from Condé Nast issued to Fashionista, "We talked to Elaine about a number of different opportunities but ultimately she decided to go in a different direction. She was instrumental in the successful launch of the Teen Vogue Summit and know that she will carry that same passion and enthusiasm into her next venture. We wish her all the best in what we know will be an incredible career."

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that she has signed with CAA, meaning she could be pursuing an on-camera career. Welteroth is known to be an impressive interviewer, having nailed interviews with high-profile figures such as former Vice President Joe Biden and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Despite her departure from one of the world's top publishing houses, Welteroth's future is still looking bright.

photo:via Toryburch.com