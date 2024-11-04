Elie Saab names Marina Raphael artistic and design director of handbags

Haute couture fashion house Elie Saab has appointed Greek Austrian designer Marina Raphael to lead its handbag division as it looks to introduce a “fresh approach” to the category and strengthen its handbag line’s identity.

Raphael, known for her eponymous luxury handbag brand, becomes Elie Saab’s artistic and design director of handbags with immediate effect and will work closely with the Lebanese brand’s founder and creative director on the collection.

In her new role, Raphael has been tasked with driving the fashion house’s handbag collection, with an emphasis on “timeless designs and exceptional craftsmanship,” inherent in the Elie Saab DNA.

Her first collection will debut at Elie Saab’s haute couture show in Paris in January 2025, and she will design and present four ready-to-wear collections and two haute couture collections annually.

Through her eponymous luxury handbag brand, Raphael has gained global recognition for her iconic silhouettes and crystalised statement pieces. She is also a sixth-generation member of the Swarovski family.

Elie Saab taps Marina Raphael to drive handbag growth

Commenting on the appointment, Elie Saab Jr, chief executive of Elie Saab Group, said in a statement: “We are excited to pursue the handbag category with Marina, whose impressive track record and proven ability to translate the brand's vision will enhance our potential for success.

“Her past achievements and dedication to excellence assure us that she is the perfect partner for this endeavour. Marina has consistently demonstrated her capability to innovate and drive results, aligning seamlessly with our brand's goals and values.”

Raphael, who will continue as creative director of her eponymous label, added: “I am deeply honoured to join the Elie Saab brand. Working with Mr Elie Saab, who has played an integral part of cultivating my passion for exceptional quality and craftsmanship, is a truly humbling experience. He has been a revolutionary in the world of couture and fashion, and his unparalleled creativity and attention to detail have always left me in awe.

“The opportunity to contribute to this dynamic and enduring brand, under the creative direction of Mr. Elie Saab and the leadership of CEO Elie Saab Jr., represents a significant milestone in my career."