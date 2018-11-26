Elisabeth Peregi to join as new CEO of Kappahl

Elisabeth Peregi has been appointed new President and CEO at Kappahl. The company said, Peregi, who has a solid leadership and retail experience from positions at Lindex, will take up her new position during the spring of 2019.

“I am very pleased to welcome Elisabeth Peregi to Kappahl. With her wide expertise and industry experience, she has what it takes to successfully lead Kappahl through the rapid development of our industry,” said Anders Bülow, Kappahl’s Chairman of the board in a statement.

Peregi, 47, has a Master of Science in Business administration from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg. For nineteen years, she has worked in leading roles at Lindex, most recently as country manager Sweden and Great Britain, and before that as acting president and CEO. Previously, she has held positions like CFO, head of franchise operations and country manager Norway at Lindex.

“KappAhl is a strong brand and I am looking forward to leading the company to new successes together with my new colleagues,” added Peregi, commenting on her new role at Kappahl.

Picture credit:Elisabeth Peregi via Kappahl