Elliott Weinstein appointed nominee director to Billabong board

Billabong International Limited has announced that Jason Mozingo, senior managing director of Centerbridge Partners resigned from the Billabong board effective June 30, 2017. In his place, Centerbridge has appointed Elliott Weinstein as their nominee director.

In a statement, Billabong Chair, Ian Pollard, thanked Mozingo for his years of service, and said, “The company has benefited greatly from Mozingo’s considerable experience and invaluable input”.

The company said that Mozingo also left Centerbridge on June 30, 2017 in order to pursue an entrepreneurial venture focusing on smaller investments than Centerbridge is currently pursuing.

Weinstein is the new Managing Director of Centerbridge and focuses on investments in the retail & consumer and industrial sectors. He previously served within the investment banking division at Goldman, Sachs & Co. He is also a Director of KIK Custom Products, Inc, Cardinal Logistics, LLC and Syncreon. Weinstein previously served as a director of The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

