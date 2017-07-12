Elvi hires Lost Ink designer

Plus-size womenswear brand Elvi has hired Lost Ink senior designer Clara Varakachanapong as its new head designer as it looks to grow the fashion brand.

Jess Archer, brand director at Elvi said: "We've invested heavily to revitalise our market position in the last couple of years and we are now seen as a go-to brand by our customers.

“We're embarking on a new exciting new phase in our development and we're thrilled Clara has come on board. She'll add real value to the business and will undoubtedly help us go to the next level.”

Varakachanapong has been a designer with Lost Ink for the last three years, joining the contemporary womenswear label from Asos, where she spent four years. A graduate in fashion design from the University of Westminster, Varakachanapong also acts as a support mentor to fashion students at her former university.

Commenting on her appointment, Varakachanapong added: "I'm delighted to have joined the Elvi team. The business has created an edgy and contemporary brand position and we're developing a solid reputation with our wholesale and retail customers to buy into. There are exciting times ahead and I'm glad to be part of the journey.”

Image: courtesy of Elvi of Clara Varakachanapong