Emanuel Ungaro hires Marco Colagrossi as Creative Director

Emanuel Ungaro has announced Marco Colagrossi as it new Creative Director in place of Fausto Puglisi, for its women’s ready-to-wear collection, says a WWD report.

The report adds that the Paris-based fashion house could not keep its date with the spring 2017 collection due to its licensee Modalis filing a petition for composition with creditors. The company has now decided to shift the production in house and plans to launch its cruise line in June, designed by Colagrossi.

In addition to change in its creative director, Ungaro has also tied up with Italian manufacturer Cieffe Srl and appointed brand management consultant Angela Casiero to oversee all North American operations including strategic marketing, public relations and brand growth.

According to WWD, a statement from Ungaro said that its parting with Puglisi is a “mutual decision” and thanked him for his contribution. Colagrossi was previously senior fashion designer for women’s wear at Giorgio Armani and has consulted for several other ready-to-wear brands. Earlier he was associated with Doce & Gabbana as senior women’s designer, in charge of women’s collections and special celebrity projects.

Picture:Facebook/Emanuel Ungaro