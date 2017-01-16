Emilie Rubinfeld named President of Carolina Herrera

Emilie Rubinfeld, former chief marketing of Carolina Herrera has been promoted as the President of the company, says a WWD report. She steps into the position after the exit of chief executive officer Francois Kress.

"I am thrilled to have Emilie as President, she is a great leader and proven leader with a deep understanding and passion for the brand as well as a clear vision for our company," said designer and Founder Carolina Herrera in a media statement.

Rubinfeld joined Carolina Herrera in 2012. President’s position has been created for her in the company. Whether she would eventually become the company’s CEO or Carolina Herrera would scout for a new CEO are the questions that remain unanswered at the moment. Kress and the company were in the news recently in a lawsuit between Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta over a non-compete agreement with designer Laura Kim. The dispute was settled last week.

Rubinfeld joined Herrera in 2012 after serving in marketing and communications roles at Giorgio Armani and Akris.

Picture:Carolina Herrera